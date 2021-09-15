Norm Macdonald, ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian, dies at 61 | Pop & Art

Norm Macdonald, comedian known for his years in the cast of the comedy “Saturday Night Live”, died this Tuesday (14) at the age of 61. He had been treated for cancer for nine years.

The death was confirmed to Deadline by Macdonald’s agency, Brillstein Entertainment. His longtime production partner and friend, Lori Jo Hoekstra, was with him at the time of his death and stated that he had had the disease for nearly a decade but did not want to disclose it to the public, family or friends.

“He was very proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra told Deadline.

“He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comedian. He once wrote that ‘a joke should take people by surprise and never submit to the tastes of others.’ He certainly never submitted. Norm will be sorely missed.”

Known for his subtle and mocking humor, Macdonald was part of the cast of the sketch show “Saturday Night Live”, one of the longest running on American TV, from 1993 to 1998.

There, he held one of the most prestigious positions in the comedy, as host of the news segment “Weekend Update” for three seasons.