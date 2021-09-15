Not to miss the premiere of A Fazenda 13, see who all the masked people are at The Masked Singer Brasil

The column found that Priscilla Alcântara (Unicorn) was the great champion of the first season of the reality musical presented by Ivete Sangalo, which will have its last episode shown on October 5th.

The gospel singer disputed the award of R$ 150 thousand reais with Jessica Ellen (Silver Cat), Mart’nalia (Alligator) and Chris Vianna (Macaw). The recording in question took place in the second half of August in São Paulo.

Priscilla Alcantara (Unicorn); Sandra de Sa (Sunflower); Sidney Magal (Dogão); Renata Ceribelli (Brigadier); Nicolas Prates (Monster); Alexandre Borges (Jaguar); Mart’nalia (Alligator); Sergio Loroza (Astronaut); Marcelinho Carioca (Coconut tree) ; Jessica Ellen (Silver Cat), brown (Ox-Bumbá) and Chris Vianna (Arara) are in the cast of the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil.

Second season

The Marinho network will produce the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil, which is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2022.

Ivete Sangalo and Renata Ceribelli at The Masked Singer Brasil (Globo/Kelly Fuzaro)

It is noteworthy that Ivete Sangalo will be maintained in the attraction that has been very successful on social networks and in the sales market.