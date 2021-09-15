Novo Monza arrives in Mexico as Chevrolet Cavalier Turbo 2022

The New Monza arrived in Mexico. Chevrolet’s midsize sedan in China, landed in the Latin country under another name: Cavalier Turbo 2022. Basically, it is the same car sold in the Asian giant, thus expanding the range of this segment.

Initially, the Chevrolet Cavalier Turbo appears in a pre-sale of 400 units and offered in the RS version, the same one that exists in the Chinese market.

Yammil Guaida, Chevrolet Marketing Manager, says: “Cavalier Turbo 2022 will be a major competitor in the Mexican market and we are pleased to announce a limited pre-sale of 400 units that includes a special bonus.”

Chevrolet’s fourth sedan in Mexico, the Cavalier Turbo will complement the range that starts with the Aveo, Onix (Plus) and old Cavalier models, which is still on sale, this one being Chinese, but based on the Baojun 630 model.

Available with a 1.3 three-cylinder engine with turbo and direct injection, the Chevrolet Cavalier Turbo 2022 delivers 163 horsepower and 23.4 kgfm. This could be the propellant of Nova Montana, the medium monoblock pickup that GM will produce in São Caetano do Sul.

The Cavalier comes with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shifts via a button on the lever, but the steering will be electro-hydraulic. In this RS version, however, it brings a Sport mode.

There, the Cavalier with regular deliveries will also have LS and LT versions, with prices starting at 402,900 new pesos or R$ 105.8 thousand. The RS version, at list price, costs 459,900 new pesos or R$ 120.8 thousand.

If the Novo Monza were sold here, at the current prices of the Onix Plus, it would be – at the same level of values ​​mentioned above – exactly positioned between the national compact sedan and the Argentine midsize, the Cruze.

But, as you know, there are no known plans for the arrival of Monza, given that its platform is the D2XX, the same as Cruze. It would only be viable if GM made the Chinese Chevrolet Orlando in Rosario, which uses the same base. However, is there a market?

Chevrolet Cavalier Turbo 2022 – Photo Gallery