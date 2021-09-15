Novo Monza arrives in Mexico to replace Cruze for R$ 106 thousand

General Motors had already confirmed the launch of the Chevrolet Monza for the Mexican market in June. Now, the sedan already has a date to be officially sold in that country. The Chinese model will arrive to occupy the space of the company’s largest sedan there, a position that was previously occupied by the discontinued Cruze.

The difference is that the new Monza will be called Chevrolet Cavalier in Mexico. The name has a history within the brand and has always been linked to a compact sedan. In that country, it is a strong nomenclature, hence the change. As is still the case in Brazil with Cruze, the new Cavalier will be offered a step above the Onix Plus there, where it is just called Onix.

The new Monza, or Cavalier, will go on sale on the Mexican market in October. The car sold in that market is imported from China and does not bring any changes compared to the Chinese Monza, presented at the end of 2018. Mexico will be the first country to receive the car after the one where it was originally launched.

The Mexican Chevrolet Cavalier 2022 will be offered in three configurations: LS, LT and RS. It is the first time a compact sedan (by US standards) has been offered with the sports abbreviation as a version in all of North America. The company also announced a pre-sale of the new Mexican Monza with 400 exclusive units, which will include a “special bonus”, which is nothing more than a discount of 15,000 Mexican pesos (R$3,954).

The three configurations of the new Cavalier in Mexico will always be equipped with an in-line three-cylinder 1.3 turbo petrol engine. Chevrolet data show that the engine can deliver 163 hp of power and 23.5 kgfm of torque. The 1.2 three-cylinder turbo flex found in the Brazilian Tracker generates 133 hp and 21.4 kgfm, while the 1.4 four-cylinder turbo flex of the current Cruze imported from Argentina to here has 153hp and 24.5 kgfm. The only gearbox option for the Cavalier will be the six-speed automatic.

In measurements, the Chinese Monza offered in Mexico as Cavalier is a little smaller than our Cruze. They are 4.63 m in length, 1.79 m in width, 1.48 m in height and 2.64 m of wheelbase. The current Cruze is 4.66 m long and 2.70 m wheelbase. However, the Mexican market shows that replacement is possible.

The prices there are also attractive, with 402,900 Mexican pesos being charged for the LS version (R$106,217), 430,900 pesos for the LT (R$113,598) and 459,900 pesos for the RS (R$112,244). The Chevrolet Cruze sold here starts at R$ 124,660. In other words, the more expensive Monza is cheaper than the Cruze. The sedan is even big enough to face the other midsize sedans, but the problem is its origin.

As it comes from China and there are no trade agreements to reduce import duties, it would end up arriving at a higher price. GM’s only option would be to bet on more expensive versions, so that the amount of equipment would justify the price. If Monza is not an option, it remains to be seen what the manufacturer will do when the current Cruze reaches the end of its cycle at the Argentine factory.