Nubank launches automatic debit for personal and corporate accounts

This Tuesday (14), Nubank announced its payment assistant that automates operations. The idea is to help the bank’s clients organize their finances. The new function will initially enable automatic debit to personal and legal accounts directly from the app.

The function will be released gradually to customers, says Nubank, who will be notified of availability. At this time, it will be possible to automatically debit water, electricity, telephone, gas, internet, telephone and some taxes, such as IPTU. Registration is also done through the bank’s application, while slips are paid on the due date with the Nu account balance (personal or legal).

In the future, cites the bank in a statement, other functions of the payment assistant will also be launched, although it did not mention details. As with this release, they should “help you gain more control over recurring payments and transfers.”

Activating automatic debit in Nubank

Nubank also highlights that the user can activate and deactivate automatic debit accounts whenever they want through the app. In addition, it is also possible to see all recurring expense movements, which should help in the financial organization.

Nubank Payment Assistant enables automatic debit.

To use the payments wizard, simply go to the app’s home page and scroll to the bottom, then tap the “Payments wizard” button. From there, just click the “+” (plus) sign to add the accounts that are eligible for direct debit.