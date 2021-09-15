On his way to Vasco, Nenê says goodbye to Fluminense’s teammates in CT | soccer

After setting, this Monday night, the bases of contractual termination of your termination with Fluminense , Nenê went this Tuesday to CT Carlos Castilho this afternoon. The 40-year-old veteran did not participate in training, and said goodbye to his teammates. Also on Tuesday, he signs the termination with the club and is free to settle the last details of his return to the São Januário team.

Nenê was Fluminense’s main player in the 2020 season, but he was unable to repeat his role this year. After losing space in the final stretch of work by Roger Machado, he was unable to regain it with the arrival of Marcão as coach.

As his contract with Tricolor ends at the end of this year and talks about renewal have stagnated, the player decided to change the scene, with the expectation that he has chances to be the first-choice holder in São Januário.

In all, in his 2019-2021 spell at Fluminense, Nenê played 118 games, scored 28 goals and made 16 assists.

This season, Nenê scored five goals and gave six assists with the tricolor shirt. He played for the last time in the victory over Chapecoense, on September 7, but it had been a long time since he was a starter. The last match that started was in the defeat to América-MG, on August 8th.

Nenê scored his last goal for Fluminense in the victory over Cerro, by Libertadores, on July 13

During his spell at Fluminense, Nenê was commanded in two matches by Fernando Diniz, the current coach from Vasco. It was in 2019. The player played for Vasco between 2015 and 2018, when he moved to São Paulo. He was champion of Rio de Janeiro in 2016.