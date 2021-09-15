On the rise, gasoline remains above R$ 6 in Greater BH – Economy

Fuel prices remain on the rise in Greater BH (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agncia Brasil) The rise in fuel prices continues to alarm thousands of Brazilians and the readjustments have shown unprecedented values ​​in the country’s history. In Belo Horizonte, last week, consumers came to find a liter of regular gasoline at R$ 6.29 at service stations.

The average price of regular gasoline in the capital of Minas Gerais was R$ 6.17. The minimum value found, R$ 6.04. In the survey, 39 gas stations were consulted.

which confirms the last Fuel Price Survey (LPC), carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) between September 5th and 11th.

In cities in the greater Belo Horizonte, prices are also high. In Betim, regular gasoline can be found between R$ 6.20 and R$ 6.39 per liter. While Contagem recorded a minimum price of R$ 6.06. The maximum value found in the municipality was R$ 6.33.

Ethanol comes close to R$ 5 per liter

According to the survey, Betim recorded the highest value per liter of ethanol in the last week. The fuel reached R$ 4.89 in the neighboring municipality of the capital of Minas Gerais. The average value of the week was R$4.72 and the minimum, R$4.58.

Then, with high prices, Contagem recorded R$4.83 in the liter of Ethanol. At service stations, consumers found minimum values ​​of R$ 4.56 and the weekly average was confirmed at R$ 4.69. During the consultation, 15 positions were sought.

The capital of Minas Gerais was the best option for those looking for Ethanol. In Belo Horizonte, it was possible to find a liter of fuel between R$4.55 and R$4.79. In the 39 service stations consulted, the average price found was R$ 4.68.

Fuel prices in Belo Horizonte

In Belo Horizonte, fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas for vehicles (CNG) did not decline. In the capital, the price of LPG for each 13kg ranged between R$ 87.99 and R$ 110. The average price found in the 24 surveyed stations was R$ 97.67.

The m³ of CNG ranged between R$ 4.18 and R$ 4.39. The average found at the service stations was R$ 4.29. The survey considered the price of three gas stations.

As for additive gasoline, 28 service stations were consulted. The value was between R$ 6.19 and R$ 6.49. The average price of the liter in recent days was R$ 6.37.

Diesel oil can be found at an average price of R$4.73 per liter at fuel pumps. While the S10 diesel oil was between R$ 4.68 and 4.97.

