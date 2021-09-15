One UI 4.0 on Samsung Galaxy S21 brings new features in privacy and performance

The beta version of One UI 4.0 is finally available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 family. Based on Android 12, the new interface brings several features and novelties that seek, as in previous versions, to improve the user experience. As the preview of the Sammobile website, which had early access to the system on the smartphone, points out, there is a particular focus on improving privacy, with many of the improvements coming from the Android 12 core, such as the ability to see which apps are using the microphone or camera from your device in the notifications tab and the option to view the permission usage history for apps for the last seven days.

Still in the field of privacy, it is possible to clean what the device has learned from the user in terms of algorithms, giving the option to clear the information obtained in different periods. Samsung has also introduced a new Labs section in the advanced features part of the settings, which allows you to force screen splitting and pop-up preview support for all apps — even those that weren’t programmed to do so at first, like Instagram. The smoothness and overall performance of the system has also been improved, as well as other minor changes spread throughout the operating system. These include the widget menu, which now appears more condensed into a vertical list, which gives an overview of how many of these features there are per app, rather than browsing multiple pages with all available widgets.

There are other subtle new additions like Android 12’s “easter egg” — which activates when the animated clock hands are set at 12:00 — an illuminated circle that appears in the center of the screen when the smartphone goes into charging mode or even a small change in the camera interface, which now shows the exchange of lenses by numbers (.5, 1 and 3) in place of the classic trees. If you want to see all 18 news found by the team at Sammobile, you can access the video here. And you, what did you think of these new highlights? Leave your opinion.