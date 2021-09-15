Palmeiras lineup: Abel leads training and prepares news against Chapecoense | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad trained this Tuesday afternoon at the Soccer Academy and continued their preparations to face Chapecoense, Saturday, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

After losing to Flamengo at Allianz Parque and seeing Atlético-MG open up the lead, Abel Ferreira will make at least one change in the lineup. Zé Rafael, suspended, must be replaced by Patrick de Paula.

The shirt 5 has entered frequently during the matches and can lead news in the alviverde team, which has a concern especially in defense, since in the last five games the team has conceded 11 goals (average of 2.2 per match).

– We are preparing to play a good game, to win again. That’s what’s important, Palmeiras can never fail to win. We are in second place, there is nothing lost, we have to play a good game and bring a good result. We are very focused, we know our goals and where we want to go. We have to work – said Patrick.

The possible alviverde lineup for the next duel has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Patrick de Paula and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Wesley.

Abel Ferreira led another technical activity, with emphasis on ball possession and intensity in marking. The players who played for more than a time against Flamengo did physical complements, too.

Jorge, integrated into the cast this week, once again participated in the entire activity and has chances to be at least related.

Verdão will once again have a full week to work, since the next match will only be on Saturday, against Chapecoense, at 5 pm (GMT), at Arena Condá.

Verdão is still the vice-leader of the championship, but saw Atlético-MG open up again: the Minas Gerais team has 42 points, against 35 for Palmeiras.