Paolla Oliveira talks about her boyfriend, Diogo Nogueira’s tribute

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira are living a super romance! In a conversation with Glamor Magazine, this Tuesday (14), the actress spoke about the honor she received from the samba dancer. The two have been together since the month of July this year.

Paolla Oliveira told how the singer reacted to his participation in ‘Super Dança dos Famosos’, presented by James Leifert and finished at the end of August, where she was crowned champion.

“Diogo enjoyed my participation, watched it, vibrated, but I didn’t train with him, even though he danced well and had already done Dance”, confided she.

Paolla Oliveira also said that her fans and followers cheered when she got a song as a gift from her boyfriend. “It was a very affectionate surprise, a delight to receive this gift and already you will hear it ready, beautiful, for everyone to enjoy with me”, completed.

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

gift music

Paolla Oliveira showed on her social networks an excerpt of the song she got from her boyfriend, Diogo Nogueira. “Imagine who just got a gift? Who is she? Who’s dying to hear it out and dance with us?”, commented.

“A sunbeam invaded my house, an angel without bad luck, it’s her, Beauty and the Beast […] Beautiful girl, the most beautiful is her”, said the lyrics of the song.

