Participants do not understand the catchphrase and leave Adriane Galisteu in a vacuum in ‘A Fazenda’ | Television



Adriane Galisteu makes her debut in ‘A Fazenda 13’ – Reproduction

Adriane Galisteu makes her debut in ‘A Fazenda 13’reproduction

Posted 15/09/2021 08:01 | Updated 15/09/2021 08:48

Rio – Adriane Galisteu made her debut on the reality show “A Fazenda”, by Record, on Tuesday night. The presenter arrived full of excitement to make her first contact with pedestrians and even used her old catchphrase, but ended up in a vacuum. “Wake up, my people,” Galisteus told the participants in their first contact.

The peões, then, began to sing a song in honor of the program and the presenter herself. “The Galisteu has arrived. The Galisteu has arrived. The Farm,” they sang. Excited, the presenter recalled the catchphrase of her old show on SBT, “Charme”. “It looks like we even rehearsed. Fazenders, don’t say hello, say…”, began the presenter, waiting for the participants to complete the sentence.

Everyone was silent. Then they shouted “The Farm”, thinking they would have to answer something related to the program. However, the catchphrase was “Don’t say hello. Say ‘how are you, Galisteu?'”. “All right, it was ‘A Fazenda’, but that was how Galisteu is doing. Next time, we’ll get it right,” he lamented.

Then Galisteus asked the pawns to raise their hands, but he ended up in a vacuum again. “I want to know who’s got blood in their eyes to dispute the R$ 2 million that are at stake. Raise your hand and scream jeez,” said the presenter. Nobody had a reaction.

“Nobody was. I’m going again. Listen to me first. I want to know who’s got blood in their eyes to fight for the R$ 2 million that are at stake. Raise your hand and scream jeez,” he repeated. Some pedestrians had shy reactions and Adriane Galisteu warned that she wants to see everyone with “blood in their eyes”.

“Okay. So excited. It’s a premiere. I liked the animation. Even because there’s R$1.5 million for the winner and another R$500,000 in prizes throughout the season. It’s going to come with a will. “, he requested.