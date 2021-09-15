Pelé is discharged from the ICU and goes to room after tumor removal | soccer

The Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, informed this Tuesday that Pelé left the ICU, where he had been hospitalized since September 4, when he had a tumor removed in the colon, a part of the intestine. The King was hospitalized on August 30th.

The 80-year-old former player remains under medical care at the hospital, but has now been transferred to a room. He has not been told when he will be able to go home.

“The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento is in good clinical condition and was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). From now on, he will remain in recovery in his room.”

On Monday, Pelé’s daughter Kely Nascimento had posted a photo of her father in the hospital, accompanied by a message stating that the King was recovering well and was in a good mood.

Since hospitalization, Pelé has used social media to thank his fans for their affection and inform him about his health. On September 6th, he wrote:

“My friends, thank you very much for your kind messages. I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fábio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health. Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove my breast. Suspicious lesion in the right colon.The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned in the last week.

Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

Then, on September 10, Pelé posted another message. He wrote:

“My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I’m looking forward to playing again, but I’ll still recover for a few more days. While I’m here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thank you. again for all the loving messages. Soon we will be together again!”