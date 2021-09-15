Pelé is discharged from the ICU and will continue his recovery in his hospital room in SP

Hospitalized at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, former soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) this Tuesday afternoon (14).

The medical bulletin released this afternoon — signed by doctors Fabio Nasri, Alberto Goldenberg and Miguel Cendoroglo Neto — states that Pelé is in “good clinical condition” and will remain, from now on, in recovery in his room.

After leaving the ICU, through his social networks, Pelé sent a message to his fans and said that he was “happy day more”.

“Thank you so much to each of you for taking a minute of your day to send me good energies. Love, love and love! I have already left the ICU and am in my room. I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We’ll be together soon!” said the King of Football.

Hospitalized since early September, Pelé underwent surgery to remove a suspicious tumor in the right colon. The information was released on September 6, on the social networks of the 80-year-old ace.

The disease was discovered after Pelé underwent routine exams.

This Monday afternoon (13), the daughter of the King of Football Kely Nascimento published on her social networks that he was recovering well from the surgery, he was free of pain and in a good mood.

(*With information from Anna Gabriela Costa and Ludmila Candal, from CNN, in Sao Paulo)