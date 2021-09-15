Pig-faced shark found in the Mediterranean Sea | World

Photos of a shark with a “pig face” drew attention when released by Italian navy officials who have been operating in the Elba region for a few days. They found the animal floating, already dead, and removed it from the Mediterranean Sea.
The strange appearance, however, is that of a familiar animal. Called in Portuguese the rough-angled shark (Oxynotus centrina), it is actually dubbed the pig shark in some ports because it makes a noise similar to a pig’s growl as it is pulled out of the water.
Angular rough shark (Oxynotus centrina) found in the Mediterranean Sea near the island of Elba — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Isola d’Elba App
The species is on the vulnerable list because it lives in regions where there is a lot of fishing, and ends up being an accidental victim of the activity.
It has a small, broad body, but it’s its head that really stands out, looking quite different from the more familiar sharks.
The rough-angled shark can be found almost all along the coast of the Mediterranean and the West coast of Africa, as well as some areas in Europe.
