Pilar cancels marriage to Samuel and flees to the US · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will cancel her marriage to Samuel (Michel Gomes) and move to the United States in In Times of the Emperor. The decision will take place after the girl is suspicious of a story poorly told by her fiance about Luísa (Mariana Ximenes). To make matters worse, Dolores (Júlia Freitas) will lie and confirm her false suspicions on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes planned to air from this Wednesday’s chapter (15), Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will face the musician and the countess of Barral to try to find out what happened between the two for Dom Pedro 2º’s lover (Selton Mello) to have smudged lipstick.

“Last night. You can’t deny that it was all very strange. You and the countess, there, alone,” the young woman will begin. “I can’t believe you think that the Countess and I…”, Samuel will react, shocked by his bride’s suspicion.

Pilar will then put her lover against the wall: “Please tell me what’s going on? It’s no use denying it, I know there’s something you’re hiding from me.” The boy, however, will fall into contradiction and will tell a different version of Luisa about the episode.

“There’s nothing. I’m grateful to the Countess for everything she has done for me. My love! Tonico was being inconvenient, so I took the Countess out of the room and into that room,” Dom Pedro’s friend will say. At the same time, the midwife will face the groom: “Because she said she was the one who took you out of the

Hall. Who took who anyway?”

Hoping to remain faithful to the monarch and the noblewoman, Samuel will declare himself to try to lose her. “Pilar, stop it. I love you.

to get married,” the fellow Arabic teacher will ask. “We’re not getting married anymore,” the girl will retort. “Not in a hurry,” he will add.

Dolores lie

A little later, Pilar will meet her sister, and the girl will follow Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) instructions. She will tell the young woman that she saw Samuel kissing the countess of Barral, which will leave the future first doctor in Brazil stunned.

“Samuel is her fiancé, but he is dating the Countess of Barral. I saw it! He and she, both hiding, kissing, the last time I came to Thursday. Kissing on the mouth!”, she will lie. Disappointed, the midwife will go after Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) to accept a scholarship to study medicine in the United States.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

