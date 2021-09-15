Plane that crashed in Piracicaba was inspected in Jundiaí hangar the day before an accident | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

In note to the G1, the company TAM Aviação Executivo informed that the Beechcraft King Air 360 aircraft, with the PS-CSM prefix, was inspected at TAM AE, in Jundiaí, on Monday (13).

Also according to the company, the information that the maintenance accused of any problem with the propeller is not valid.

The Voa-SP concessionaire also informed, in a note, that the plane took off from Jundiaí at 6:40 pm on September 13, bound for Piracicaba

According to the Fire Department, on the plane were Raízen partner Celso Silveira Mello Filho, 73, his wife Maria Luiza Meneghel, 71, and the couple’s 3 children: Celso Meneghel Silveira Mello, 46, Camila Meneghel Silveira Mello Zanforlin , 48 years old, and Fernando Meneghel Silveira Mello, 46 ​​years old. Pilot Celso Elias Carloni, 39, and copilot Giovani Dedini Gulo, 24, also died.

The aircraft crashed in a forested area in the Santa Rosa neighborhood and, with the explosion, there was a fire in the area. The victims were charred and died on the spot. The Fire Department located the seven bodies, according to the City of Piracicaba, and is awaiting the completion of the inspection for release.

In a note, the company Raízen confirmed the death of businessman Celso Silveira Mello Filho and family. “Celso was a shareholder and brother of the chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello.”

According to the company, Also on the plane were Celso’s wife, Maria Luiza Meneghel, their three children, Celso, Fernando and Camila, pilot Celso Elias Carloni, and co-pilot Giovani Gulo. The pilot lived in Sorocaba.

Also according to the fire department, the plane left Pedro Morganti Municipal Airport, in Piracicaba, bound for Pará and fell shortly after, just before 9 am, in a green area next to the São Paulo State Technology Faculty (Fatec).

According to the City of Piracicaba, the aircraft crash happened about 15 seconds after takeoff, in a eucalyptus plantation (see the video that shows the moment when the plane leaves the airport). The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

A video recorded by a security camera, which is at the beginning of the report, shows the moment when the plane crashes at the back of a condominium.

After hitting some eucalyptus trees during the fall, the aircraft exploded and a fire broke out in the forest beside Fatec. Aircraft fuel spread throughout the area and firefighters were called in to control the flames.

Police teams and the Fire Department were deployed to the scene and the area was isolated for inspection. The team from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), arrived around noon to investigate the plane crash.

Piracicaba City Hall informed that it has set up a task force bringing together several municipal secretariats and the Municipal Water and Sewage Service (SEMAE), to help with the rescue and to contain the flames that spread through the vegetation after the plane’s explosion. (See the full report on the accident below)

About 100 people were mobilized at the scene to assist in the occurrence, according to the administration. Mayor Luciano Almeida (DEM) went to the scene and commented on the accident.

“Very dear people, personal friends, especially my father’s. People that I have a great fondness for and unfortunately we had this inexplicable tragedy. A brand new aircraft, just out of review yesterday, one of the safest planes in the world. a very sad day for Piracicaba.”

Soon after the accident, the mayor decreed three days of official mourning in the municipality for the deaths of the plane’s occupants.

The area remains isolated for expertise. The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), informed in a note that it was activated and will carry out an “initial action” at the site.

In this action, investigators identify evidence, photograph scenes, remove parts of the aircraft for analysis, listen to witness reports and gather documents. The goal, according to the agency, is to prevent new accidents with similar characteristics from happening.

The accident will be investigated by the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), of the FAB.

The Brazilian Aeronautical Registry, from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) points out that the crashed plane was a twin-engine model B200GT, known as King Air, manufactured in 2019 by Textron Aviation. The plane has the capacity for pilot, co-pilot and six passengers.

The aircraft was operated by CSM Agropecuária, owned by Celso Silveira Mello Filho. The plane’s airworthiness verification certificate was valid (until September 13, 2022).

An employee at the Piracicaba airport informed the EPTV, affiliate of TV Globo, that the plane had arrived on Monday (13) of the review, was ready to take off and in great condition.

He also explained that the plane was a turboprop, which is when kerosene works. This technology, according to the professional, makes the plane more powerful and safer.

An airline commander and specialist in the aviation area, Rui Lange explained that images that caught the fall, expert inspection of the accident site and debris are some of the factors that must be taken into account during the investigation by the police and Cenipa.

“Basically it’s about collecting data, information and analyzing the wreckage. The specialists, just by looking at the state of a propeller, can tell if this engine was turning or was out of power. So, it is essential that the teams are able to harvest the greatest number of possible data analyzing debris and, consequently, together with the images, they will manage to reach a result”, he detailed.

According to him, the aircraft can carry eight to ten people, including a pilot and co-pilot, and is known for its versatility.

“This plane is excellent. It’s very versatile. It’s a plane that has good autonomy, good power, especially the one involved in the accident, manufactured in 2019, it’s a very new plane. So, investigations will say what happened to this aircraft . And in this case, there are many images of the accident that will help the teams reach the cause,” he added.

According to him, this plane is also characterized by the possibility of operating on unprepared runways. “It is highly recommended for those who have farms, agriculture and cattle raising, this type of activity uses this type of plane a lot. […] It operates on a short runway too and it can be an unpaved runway. He has this facility that sometimes a jet doesn’t have.”