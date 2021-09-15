Plane that crashed in Piracicaba was inspected on Monday, says company | Brazil

playback / twitter Images of the fall circulate on social media

On the afternoon of Tuesday (14), TAM executive aviation confirmed that the King Air 360 plane with PS-CSM that crashed in the city of Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, this morning, was inspected at its workshop in Jundiaí this Monday (13). The company did not provide further details on the procedure adopted, but denied that the aircraft had a problem with the propeller.

The accident killed the family of businessman Celso Silveira Mello Filho, a shareholder of Cosan. In addition to Mello, his wife, Maria Luiza Meneghel, the couple’s three children, the pilot and the copilot were on the plane. None of the aircraft’s occupants survived.

The small plane crashed in an area of ​​local vegetation, in the Santa Rosa neighborhood. The certificate and maintenance of the aircraft were up to date, informed the Brazilian Aeronautical Registry (RAB). According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the aircraft’s airworthiness situation was also normal.

The reasons for the fall have not yet been clarified and are investigated by the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents, of the Air Force Command (Cenipa).