Player recreates Star Wars galaxy, planet by planet

Creating worlds in Minecraft has become relatively commonplace. We’ve even seen planet Earth replicated in the game, as well as amazing sustainable cities and so many other places. Now, it’s time to visit the Star Wars universe through the game.

In a post on Reddit, user Vistachess shared some images of the work he’s been doing. The ultimate goal is to recreate the entire Star Wars galaxy, with every planet we know. As impossible as this goal seems, two worlds are ready: Tatooine and Coruscant.

Despite the progress, rebuilding these two Star Wars planets in Minecraft took a year. Therefore, it should still take a long time for the project to be completed. Hoth, Naboo, Endor, the Death Star itself; there are still a number of iconic Star Wars locations that will need to be completed before we can see the final result.

Anyway, what we currently have available is already impressive. In Tatooine, we can see that both the Jawas’ space and the urban area have been recreated in an exemplary way. In the case of Coruscant, the futuristic architecture stands out, with huge buildings.

