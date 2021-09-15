PM from Rio advises CBF not to play Vasco and Flamengo games on the same day

Matches are scheduled for next Sunday, 19, at different times, but PM fears the fans will meet during the shift

One is in Serie A, the other in Serie B, of the national championship, but both are tough rivals, this is the case of Flamengo and Vasco who live different moments in football. While Rubro-negro lives on a honeymoon with his fans, Cruzmaltino does not live the same reality, there is a forecast of protest by the fans.

Thinking to protect and avoid clashes between the fans, the Rio de Janeiro Military Police sent a recommendation to CBF not to play both teams’ matches on the same day next weekend.

The matches are scheduled for Sunday when Flamengo faces Grêmio at Maracanã for Serie A and Vasco faces Cruzeiro for Serie B. at 8:30 pm, but the PM wants to avoid meeting the fans during the displacement.

For this day there is an expectation that protests may occur by the fans of Vasco and Flamengo should receive a 40% audience at Maracanã, which further increases the tension, which motivated the letter sent by the Police to CBF. So far the CBF has not responded to the letter that recommends only one game on the 19th.