Pochettino rejects PSG favoritism and says who is the team to beat in Champions: ‘Spent more than us’

O PSG premieres this wednesday on Champions League, in Belgium, against Club Brugge. And according to the coach of the French team, Mauricio Pochettino, even with Neymar, Messi, Mbappé, Sergio Ramos and co, the team is not the favorite for the title.

O French Championship have ALL your games shown live by ESPN on Star+. Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to the Argentine, this position belongs to the current Champions Champion, the Chelsea.

“It’s clear, from the names the team has today, there can be that feeling that PSG is the team to beat. PSG: We are not a team yet, we are a club that has signed well in the market, there are very important names, but we have to be like Chelsea last season. Chelsea are a team that has achieved its goals, we have the challenge of being one solid team,” said the coach.

Pochettino admitted the possibility of having the Messi/Neymar/Mbappé trio in their Champions League debut for PSG.

“I’m going to have to increase everyone’s excitement in wanting to see these three players together. I’m not going to be able to go against that. It would be crazy. I fell in love with the collective request.”