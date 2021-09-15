Police indict neighbors for insult that allegedly offended the autistic son of a Molejo musician | Rio de Janeiro

The delegate Alessandro Petralanda, from the 32nd DP, in Taquara, in the West Zone of Rio, on Monday (13) an elderly woman who offended George Valentin, 7 years old, for being autistic was indicted.

The boy is the son of the drummer of the Molejo group, Jimmy, with Cristiane Sales. She witnessed the offenses against the child and also against her husband, who at one point became the target of the elderly woman’s injuries.

“She started to want to identify me through my son. That he would be a sick person, a child with problems. And since I didn’t answer this identification, she also asked if he was the son of a black man, a pagodeiro, a favelado, the father of a child sick,” said Cristiane.

Excerpt from the record of the occurrence made by George's parents: offenses against the boy

The record of the occurrence made by the couple still brings the offenses against Jimmy, but he does not intend to criminally represent against the neighbor.

“I only fight for my son’s right to inclusion and equality,” Jimmy said in the document.

George and Jimmy: 'I'm not going to let it go and turn my back on my son'

On Tuesday (14), upon learning of the conclusion of the investigation, the musician said he was satisfied, but that he hopes that this will be just the first step of the case.

“I hope the case doesn’t go unpunished. He is my first child with Cris, who gave up a lot in her life, including the professional part, to give all the support George needs. Then, in seconds, a person comes and deconstructs everything that a family and friends took years to build. If I let it go, I’ll be turning my back on everything I believe in, and other Georges too. My child cannot grow up thinking that being offended is normal. Let’s see it through to the end,” Jimmy told the G1.

Cristiane Sales also said she was relieved with the police indictment.

“I feel a little more reassured. It gives the feeling that we can count on Justice for George’s protection. I think this is the only way that this person will be educated to live in society or to at least keep their prejudice at home, don’t go around spreading it around. It gives the feeling of relief, that our fight is going to come to nothing,” said George’s mother.

Public Ministry will analyze the case

The case is now in charge of the 1st Prosecutor for Territorial Criminal Investigation in the Madureira and Jacarepaguá area, who will analyze the inquiry and decide whether to criminally denounce the elderly woman or not.

On Wednesday (8), George Valentin, age 7, was playing with another child in the recreation area of ​​the condominium where he lives, when he began to be offended by an elderly neighbor.

She approached another local and was trying to identify George in an offensive way.

“I tried to explain that it was my son who was autistic, that it was not a disease. She stated that: ‘after autism became fashionable, retarded had changed its name.’ It was very shocking,” said Cristiane Sales, mother of the boy who made the occurrence record in the 32nd DP.

Jimmy, drummer for the Molejo group, and his wife, Cristiane Sales, reported to the Civil Police that their son, George, who is only 7 years old, was a victim of prejudice for being autistic. According to them, a neighbor of the family, who lives in a condominium in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, said: "after autism became fashionable, retarded people had changed their name".

According to Cristiane, George was playing with another child in the building’s play area. Then, when approaching another woman about a problem with one of the children, other than George, the neighbor started the abuse.

"She started to want to identify me through my son. That he would be a sick person, a child with problems. And since I didn't answer this identification, she also asked if he was the son of a black man, a pagodeiro, a favelado, the father of a child sick," said Cristiane.

“I tried to explain that it was my son who was autistic, that it was not a disease. She stated that: ‘after autism became fashionable, retarded people had changed their name.’ It was very shocking,” he added.

Family denounces that George was discriminated against in the condominium where he lives

The mother of the child who played with George was working at home when she heard the screams coming from the common area of ​​the building.

“Is it over there [vizinha] insisted: ‘he is sick, yes’. And I said autism is not a disease. And she insisted. Then I arrived at Cris and said that I had no conditions for dialogue”, said teacher Nira Kríssia José de Lima.

Nira Krissia also gave testimony about what happened. The Civil Police stated that the investigation was concluded and the case referred to court.