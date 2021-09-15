Post offices will auction objects not delivered to recipients; see values

On the 27th, Correios will carry out an auction of objects classified as refuse, those that have not been delivered to the recipient or have been returned to the sender, after all delivery attempts and the term of the right to claim has expired. This period can vary between seven and 30 days, depending on the object.

The company informed that around 61 thousand items will be auctioned. Among the products are garments, microcomputers, electronic equipment, vehicle accessories, jewelry and books, among others. The initial values ​​of the lots range from R$1,303 to R$85,050.

To participate in the event, interested parties must register on Banco do Brasil’s Licitações-e platform. After completing this step, individuals and companies are able to submit proposals electronically to participate in the online dispute.

“The notice with all the information is available on the Licitações-e platform, at number 893602, and also on the Correios’ bidding page. All you have to do is search by modality ‘Correios Aberta’ and choose ‘São Paulo Metropolitana’ in the dependency column”, informed the Correios.

The company also said that the lots are stored in block 1 of the Post Office building in São Paulo, located at 592 Mergenthaler Street. Visits to the goods must be scheduled by calling (11) 4313-8150.

Check out the lots:

Lot 1 – total value: BRL 42,798.00

Clothing: T-shirts, shirts, blouses, shorts, pants, skirts, dresses, coats, sweaters, underwear, shoes, sneakers, sandals, slippers, bags, hats, caps, fabric masks, jackets, ties, children’s clothes, etc.

Lot 2 – total value: BRL 51,640.00

House and household utensils: household items, small appliances, towels, blankets, sheets, bedspreads, blankets, pillows, pillows, rugs, chairs, poufs, shavers, decoration items, handicraft items, antiques, cleaning supplies, fans, lamps , paintings, vases, appliances, TV boxes, filters, wall clocks, faucets, sinks, showers, picture frames, radios, etc.

Lot 3 – total value: BRL 6,568.00

Costume jewelry: semi-jewelry, jewelry, rings, earrings, necklaces, rings, chains, glasses, wristwatches.

Lot 4 – total value: BRL 10,880.00

Office Supplies: notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, blackboards, papers, envelopes, school glues, school paints, case, pencil holder, telephone, diaries, notepads, extenders, adapters, photographic paper, padlocks, etc.

Lot 5 – total value: BRL 10,530.00

Equipment: overhead projectors, plasticizers, coin counters, camera, security equipment, sports equipment, sewing machines, musical equipment, drones, health-related devices, sporting goods.

Lot 6 – total value: BRL 1,303.00

Books and culture: various books, comic books, bibles.

Lot 7 – total value: BRL 85,050.00

Cell phones and accessories: cell phones, cell phone accessories: covers, chargers, headphones, brackets, ring lights, tripods, etc.

Lot 8 – total value: BRL 14,565.00

Children’s Articles: toys, car seats, baby carriages, mobiles, soft toys, video games, video games, video game controllers, diapers, feeding chairs, children’s dishes, etc.

Lot 9 – total value: BRL 1,642.00

Microcomputers: printers, printer inks, toners, notebooks, CPUs, computer accessories, various cables, speakers, mice, keyboards, monitors, headphones.

Lot 10 – total value: BRL 13,685.00

Vehicle parts and accessories: car and motorcycle tires, car and motorcycle accessories, car parts, helmets, tools, nuts, screws, car radios, etc.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube