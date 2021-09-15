Prepare your pocket! Apple announces prices for new iPhone 13 and iPads in Brazil

Apple finally announced the new iPhone 13 and 13 mini and the mighty iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max at today’s California Streaming event and now we have prices for Apple’s new generation of high-end phones, which are already on the official website of the company in Brazil. Check out now what they are.





iPhone 13 mini

Starting with the most basic model we have the iPhone 13 mini, which comes in 5 colors in the following values ​​and storage options: 128GB : BRL 6,599.00

256 GB : BRL 7,599.00

512 GB: BRL 9,599.00

iPhone 13

Starting with the iPhone 13, we have 5 color options and versions starting from 128GB and going up to 512GB: 128GB : BRL 7,599.00

256 GB : BRL 8,599.00

512 GB: BRL 10,599.00

iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro prices are as follows: 128GB : BRL 9,499.00

256 GB : BRL 10,499.00

512 GB : BRL 12,499.00

1 TB: BRL 14,499.00 It is worth mentioning that the iPhone 13 Pro will only be sold in 4 colors: Blue-Sierra, silver, gold and graphite.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will also have 4 storage options ranging up to 1TB: 128GB : BRL 10,499.00

256 GB : BRL 11,499.00

512 GB : BRL 13,499.00

1 TB: BRL 15,499.00 Apple has yet to say exactly when the new iPhones will arrive in Brazil, but the official page says they will be available soon.

iPad mini

Another highlight of today's Apple Event was the iPad mini and its prices are already available on the official Apple store as well. Check out: WiFi only models: 64GB : BRL 6,199.00 256 GB : BRL 7,799.00

WiFi + Cellular Models: 64GB : BRL 7,799.00 256 GB : BRL 9,399.00

The iPad mini will be available in 4 colors: space gray, pink, gold and star. There is still no date for the tablet’s arrival in Brazil, but Apple says it will be available “soon.”

iPad 9

Finally, Apple also announced the new iPad 9, which comes with two color and storage options: WiFi only models: 64GB : BRL 3,999.00 256 GB : BRL 5,599.00

WiFi + Cellular Models: 64GB : BRL 5,499.00 256 GB : BRL 7,099.00



Apple Watch Series 7

Speaking of the Watch Series 7, which was also announced today with an improved screen, more resistance throughout its design and new color options, unfortunately the official Apple store doesn’t mention prices yet, but says it will be available in Brazil yet ” this year”.

