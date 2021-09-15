PS Plus game from October may have been revealed

Apparently, one of the games from PlayStation Plus October may have been revealed. It turns out that fans realized that the pre-sales of ‘hell let loose‘ have opened for Xbox consoles, but not on PlayStation Store, where there’s only one ‘coming soon’ on the game page.

Obviously, this is kind of weird, but it wouldn’t be enough evidence to make this game a PS Plus game, right? But there is more, the closed and open beta of the game is only available for PlayStation 5 and not for Xbox. Also, the game’s release is scheduled for October 5th, which is when PS Plus games become available. As you may already know, PlayStation has been offering new releases for the past few months.

So far, nothing has been said by PlayStation, Black Matter or Team17, but some sites are already talking a lot. Hell Let Loose is a first-person game with strategy, simulation and multiplayer elements that has been available on PC since July and is rated 79 on metacritic. You can check out the game trailer below:

Join the ever-expanding experience of Hell Let Loose, an extreme first-person shooter with epic 100-player battles including infantry, tanks, artillery, dynamic frontline and a unique real-time strategy metagame.