PS5 with new REDUCED PRICE is available at Magazine Luiza

After a further reduction in taxes on video game consoles and accessories in Brazil, Sony confirmed that it would reduce the price of the PlayStation 5 at local retail. Now the console with the new lowest prices is available for purchase at Magazine Luiza, where it can be purchased for a price that is currently well below that announced at the time of the PlayStation 5 launch.

PlayStation 5 stocks with an official market price tend to sell out quickly. So it’s good to be quick if you’re interested in stepping into the next generation and enjoying new exclusive games — like demon’s souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — plus you can take advantage of the PlayStation 4 library through backwards compatibility.

About PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 brings many changes to the way you play, starting with SSD storage. While consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One use a hard drive to store and load games, the PlayStation 5 features an ultra-high-speed SSD. Specially developed for this console, it achieves faster speeds than even the best parts available on the market. With it, loading screens and waiting to start the game are a thing of the past.

Regarding graphics, the PlayStation 5 supports games with 4K resolution running at up to 120 frames per second. This not only means that the look will look better, it also ensures smoother play. In addition, it has an 8K video output, giving a guarantee that it will work properly even on the most advanced TVs with very high resolution, which should still take a few years to become more common in the market.

But of course the PlayStation 5’s biggest highlight is the exclusive games, which you can only find on the Sony platform. Titles like Ratchet & Clank and Demon’s Souls have been highly praised by critics and can only be played on the PlayStation 5. Plus, it’s compatible with all PlayStation 4 games, allowing you to access past generation hits that you haven’t enjoyed yet. .

Take another DualSense controller to play with friends

The PlayStation 5, like most consoles, comes with just one DualSense controller in the box. This means that you will need to purchase another controller separately if you plan to play with someone else on the same couch. So it’s worth taking advantage of the PlayStation 5 purchase moment to include a new controller as well.

Since coming into the hands of specialist analysts, Sony’s new DualSense controller has been praised and cited as one of the biggest advances in this generation of video games that has just started. The control features an improved tactile response that replaces the old motors responsible for making the device vibrate. The idea is to give more realism and increase the immersion of those who are playing, as the actions will be accurately felt in their hands.

This can be seen clearly in games like Astro’s Playroom, which is factory-installed on the PlayStation 5. Here, you can feel totally unique sensations when the character is walking on sand or on a smooth surface. Something innovative also happens with the triggers, which can perform different actions depending on the force with which they are pressed, which gives an extra degree of realism when your character needs to shoot with a bow and arrow, for example, as the pressure will be felt by you.

Buy DualSense:

