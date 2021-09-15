Puppy Rescued from Homeless Animal Shelter and Becomes a Police Dog in Pennsylvania | Look how nice it is

A Belgian shepherd named Arrow became the first police dog in Pennsylvania, USA, since the 1960s, after spending eight months in a shelter for stray animals in New Jersey.
Bucks County, Pennsylvania, police announced May 5 that Arrow has officially become the department’s first police dog in more than 50 years.
He was living at the stray animal shelter in Burlington County, New Jersey, when one of the employees, Deb Bucci, noticed that he was very smart and active, and made a Facebook post asking for help.
The message reached Angela Connor, co-founder of the Rescue 22 Foundation, an NGO that trains guide dogs for disabled war veterans.
Arrow in new job as a police dog — Photo: Publicity / Burlington County
Angela told the local Burlington County Times newspaper that she didn’t believe she could train Arrow for this kind of work, but she realized he had the perfect skills for law enforcement.
He proved to be extremely intelligent and skilled in the services of a sniffer and patrol dog. Within three months Arrow got the “job” with the Bucks Police Department, which was not used to working with dogs.
Officer Kyle Heasley not only became Arrow’s patrol partner, he adopted him at home to sleep and spend his spare time.
“Everyone in the community is very supportive and is very happy that we now have a police dog,” he told the newspaper. “The department is so happy… He was a great hire for the department,” celebrated Kyle.
Arrow wins a cake to celebrate his job as a police dog after being rescued from a shelter — Photo: Disclosure / Burlington County