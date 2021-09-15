Ragnarök has new controversy, now with an Angrboda look

Thor is not the only controversial character in God of War: Ragnarök – some fans are also complaining about the giantess’s look Angrboda.

At Norse mythology, she has a direct relationship with Loki, the God of Cheating, and despite being considered of the race of giants, there is nothing explicit about her being from great stature, just like about your appearance, in general.

Did you know that EiNerd reader has discount and free shipping on the first purchase on games, accessories and other products from PlayStation Store? To guarantee, just make the purchase by clicking here.

As a result of the criticism, Matt Sophos, game narrative director, went to his Twitter profile to clarify a few things. The main one, regarding the appearance of Angrboda, was justified by him as being a modern interpretation of mythology.

“So I’m going to talk about stuff here and hope (futilely) that it’s the last time I have to do this. Hold on… Angrboda in our game is a young black woman. The vast, vast majority of players are excited and think that she looks great – and man, she does. But a very, very small part of the internet was offended thereby”, he stated.

Sophos then proceeded to give examples of various characters from God of War (2018), previous game in the saga, which were adapted to more modern concepts, but that did not generate as much criticism.

See the thread:

Whew. Mute button got a workout this weekend—granted, of my own doing. You probably know what this is about. And if you don’t, bless you. So I’m just going to address things here and hope (futilely) it will be the last time I have to do so. Saddle up… 11/1 pic.twitter.com/xz6W9vkxj0 — Matt Sophos (@mattsophos) September 13, 2021

It is worth remembering that, in the past, even the Marvel faced the same kind of criticism when casting the actor Idris Elba to live the nordic god Heimdall in the movies of Thor.

Unfortunately, many of these criticisms end up being based on prejudiced and racist arguments, something developers will always stand against – Fortunately.

About God of War: Ragnarök

God of War is back with its ninth game in the franchise and second since Kratos he resolved to torment the Norse gods.

God of War: Ragnarök promises to show the outcome of the story started in the game namesake, 2018, in addition to starting the twilight of the gods, a kind of apocalypse caused after Kratos murder the god Baldur in the previous game.

O Ghost of Sparta is again accompanied by his son, Atreus, and now must fight other Norse deities, with emphasis on freya and the mighty Thor.

Odin, the Father of All and leader of Aesir, is also expected. Kratos must pass through nine worlds that make up the Nordic view of the universe, supported by the tree Yggdrasil.

The game promises a new gameplay, with more features in combat, as well as bringing back some elements that were praised in the 2018 game. It will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 initially.

God of War: Ragnarök arrives in 2022, still no set date

Hey geek, be sure to check it out:



Want to submit a list or article? (You can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!