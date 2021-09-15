Razer launches Wolverine V2 Chroma control with a focus on customization and performance

New controller from manufacturer is compatible with Windows and Xbox

THE Razer launched in the United States the new model of its control Wolverine. O Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma enough to replace the Ultimate Wolverine, released in 2017. New joystick is costing $150.

The new Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma it has six macro buttons that can be customized through the proprietary application. Razer for Windows and Xbox. In the model which the Wolverine V2 is replacing, this could be done by the control itself, being a more practical alternative to accessing an app. Four of them are located on the back of the controller. Your connection is now made via USB-C and no longer Micro USB, as in its predecessor Ultimate Wolverine.



Source: Disclosure/Razer

O Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has two lines of Chroma RGB (technology from the manufacturer itself) that can be configured in the application of the Razer for computer or Xbox. The directional buttons can be customized for stickers that you feel more comfortable wearing. According to the company, there are stickers aimed at different types of gameplay in shooting games: a “lower” or short one for more agile weapons and a higher focused one for sniper players.

However, the Wolverine V2 Chroma does not allow customization of the D-Pad, something possible in the model Ultimate, older”. The new control also has the technology trigger stop, which reduces the distance needed to activate the trigger buttons.



O control is now for sale on the Razer website to the United States for 150 dollars. It is compatible with Xbox and Windows.

