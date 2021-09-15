Reboot of Um Maluco no Pedaço has released cast

The main cast of the production has been cast!

the service of streaming peacock is developing a reboot in Fresh prince of Bel Air, series starring Will Smith in the 1990s. Now, news about the project has been released, with eight new names being added to the main cast of the production.

Previously, it had already been announced that Jabari Banks will be the protagonist of the project, with an announcement made by the Smith. According to the Variety will join him Adrian Holmes (arrow) living Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Luke Cage) like Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight) like Carlton, Coco Jones (Vampires x the Bronx) in the role of Hilary, Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) like Ashley, Jimmy Akingball (Ted Lasso) living Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (snowfall) interpreting Jazz and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) like Lisa.

O reboot promises to have a more dramatic tone, ceasing to be a sitcom as the original production. Based on the video of the same name made by Morgan Cooper, the project commissioned by peacock will feature two seasons, taking place in today’s United States. The premise remained the same as the original: in the story, will takes a complex journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to a mansion in Bel-Air.

Cooper he will also direct and co-script the series, as well as acting as executive producer. TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson will join him as showrunners and executive producers. Will Smith will be one of the producers through Westbrook Studios, as well as Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, Miguel Melendez, Terence Carter and the creators of the original work, Andy and Susan Borowitz. In addition, Universal Television will also be one of the producers of reboot, being the same studio responsible for Fresh prince of Bel Air.

Currently, the debut of Bel-Air is scheduled for some time 2022.

Interested in the reboot of A Crazy One in the Piece? Comment!

