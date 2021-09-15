Reduction in the interval between doses of Pfizer’s vaccine starts this Wednesday (15)

From this Thursday (15th) onwards, the reduction of the interval between the doses of the Pfizer vaccine will take effect, as stated by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, this Monday (13th). From now on, the application interval between the first and second dose of Pfizer drops from the current 90 days to 21 days.

The aim of reducing the period is to stop the cases of the Delta variant of the new coronavirus, which is more contagious than the previous variants.

“From the 15th only. It was twelve weeks, now it will be eight weeks. So, from the 15th on, vaccines can be guaranteed for this. If, by any chance, AstraZeneca, due to operational issues, is absent, eventually, interchangeability can be used. Now, the criterion cannot be ‘one day is missing already change’, otherwise we will not be able to move forward”, explained the minister.

Applied in Brazil since May, Pfizer’s vaccine had the interval extended to 90 days because of the low initial offer of the immunizing agent. In recent months, the supply has been regularized, making it possible to shrink the interval to the period determined by the manufacturer.

The possibility of bringing the Pfizer vaccine deadline forward had been announced by the Ministry of Health at the end of July. The decision had been taken by the federal government together with the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems).

Pfizer x WHO package insert

Pfizer’s vaccine package insert indicates the default interval of 21 days. However, the interval adopted by the Ministry of Health between the two doses is 12 weeks, based on recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Studies carried out in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom showed that the immune system showed a greater production of antibodies with a longer interval between the first and second doses of the vaccine.

“When the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Brazil at the end of last semester, to advance in D1, the number of Brazilians vaccinated with the first dose, it was decided to expand the space to 90 days”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga , at a press conference held on August 18th.

*With information from Agência Brasil