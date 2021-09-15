Region will receive 5.4 thousand doses to vaccinate teenagers and boost immunity of the elderly – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The Department of Health (SES) will distribute 390,000 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 to 18 Regional Health Coordinations (CRSs) this Wednesday, 15. From Pfizer, there are 296,000 intended for 17-year-old adolescents, for a dose of reinforcement of elderly over 70 years and immunosuppressed and for municipalities that have not yet reached the age of 18 years of the general population. From Coronavac, there are 94 thousand for second application in those who need to complete the vaccination schedule.

The 13th CRS will receive 5,472 Pfizer vaccines, to be applied to adolescents, the elderly and the immunosuppressed. In addition, it will also receive 4,464 doses from the same laboratory, which will be aimed at the population aged 18 or over who has not yet been vaccinated. For this purpose, in particular, Herveiras, Pantano Grande, Sinimbu and Vale do Sol will not receive vaccines. In all, there will be 9,936 Pfizer immunizations for the region.

READ MORE: Region starts vaccinating 17 year olds against Covid-19

With regard to vaccines for second applications, by Coronavac, the 13th will be entitled to 2,140. The municipality of Pantano Grande, however, will not receive.

teenagers

Vaccines will be distributed to about 50% of the 17-year-old population across the state, that is, around 76,000 doses. “We will distribute vaccine doses to a portion of healthy 17-year-old adolescents, but remember that the elderly and immunosuppressed groups are the most vulnerable to complications from the disease. We cannot open up vaccination to teenagers and not focus on boosting the immunity of these two groups. It is necessary that the vaccination of adolescents and the most vulnerable is simultaneous”, said the assistant secretary of Health, Ana Costa.

Seniors

About 75,000 doses will be distributed to boost the immunization of people aged 70 or over. For the elderly to be able to receive the booster dose, they must have completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months.

Immunosuppressed

For people with cancer, chronic kidney diseases, transplants and other chronic diseases that lower immunity, the amount distributed will be approximately 50 thousand doses. Those eligible to receive are those who have completed the vaccination schedule for at least 28 days.

Check the amount that will be distributed to each municipality:

Municipality / Reinforcement + adolescents / Adult population / D2 Coronavac

Candlestick / 414 / 618 / 230

Xavier Lawn / 48 / 24 / 20

Herves / 30 / 0 / 20

Mato Leitão / 78 / 18 / 30

Big Swamp / 198 / 0 / 0

Passo do Sobrado / 102 / 90 / 40

Rio Pardo / 720 / 594 / 240

Santa Cruz do Sul / 2214 / 1206 / 760

Sinimbu / 84 / 0 / 50

Vale do Sol / 162 / 0 / 70

Vale Verde / 42 / 42 / 20

Venâncio Aires / 1056 / 1386 / 470

Vera Cruz / 324 / 486 / 190

READ MORE: See how will be the vaccination against Covid-19 this Wednesday in Santa Cruz