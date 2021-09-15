Relocation of doses in Minas comes up against difficulties and logistics of municipalities – General

The return to the government of Minas Gerais of the leftover doses of vaccines against COVID-19 for redistribution to those municipalities that have not completed the immunization of adults with the first dose will face difficulties and stumble on the logistics already structured by the municipalities.
While the Secretary of State for Health, Fbio Baccheretti, claims to rely on the remaining units of CoronaVac to equalize vaccination coverage throughout the state, city halls in Greater Belo Horizonte were heard yesterday by State of Minas, including the three largest municipalities – BH, Contagem and Betim – reported that they now have no way to sell their stocks.
“It is important to highlight that the quantities requested in recent remittances were adjusted to meet the demand projected by the municipality, without the need for relocations due to the existence of leftovers”, highlighted the secretariat in a note. To EM, the Municipality of Betim informed that until the beginning of yesterday afternoon it had not yet made a survey of the remaining doses in the municipality and claimed that it had not been officially notified about the need to transfer the possible remaining doses of CoronaVac.
The Contagem Health Department reported that the CoronaVac stock is low, and the municipality has been using this stock for the application of the first and second doses of the vaccine. As a result, I could not send immunizations to other municipalities. In Pedro Leopoldo, there were leftovers from some CoronaVac units, which were used in the recap yesterday. Therefore, the city still could not estimate leftover doses. EM also sought information in the city halls of Nova Lima, Confins, Matozinhos, Rio Manso and Igarap, but did not receive any feedback until the end of this edition.
“This measure (redistribution of vaccines) is important so that we don’t get there ahead with doses of CoronaVac left without having a population to be applied”
Fbio Baccheretti, Secretary of State for Health
“This measure is important so that we don’t get ahead with doses of CoronaVac left without having the population to apply. We also avoided losing the opportunity to use Pfizer now to vaccinate teenagers and apply the boost”, clarified the secretary.
Donate
The return of leftover doses to the state government is provided for in Deliberation 3508, of the Secretary of State for Health (SES-MG) of the last day 3. The folder states that 404 cities have already made official the completion of the vaccination of adults. The Executive, however, believes there are more locations in the same situation. O IN requested the list of municipalities but had no return until the publication of this article. On Monday, the government of Minas had already said that at least eight cities in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte had already completed the first dose of immunization. They are: Belo Horizonte, Confins, Contagem, Matozinhos, Nova Lima, Pedro Leopoldo, Rio Manso and So Joaquim de Bicas.
”The first donation of 500 doses of Coronavac took place on September 3rd. The second donation of 200 doses of CoronaVac took place on the last day of the 9th. Both donations were communicated to the MG state government and registered in the State System for the Management of Immunizations. For logistical reasons, the vaccines were delivered directly to the municipality of Igarap”, he informed.
Read more about COVID-19
Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and worldwide. Texts, infographics and videos talk about symptoms, prevention, search and vaccination.