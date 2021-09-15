Relocation of doses in Minas comes up against difficulties and logistics of municipalities – General

Belo Horizonte says it meets projected demand, while Contagem said it works with low stock and Betim has no survey of remaining doses (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press – 8/26/21) The return to the government of Minas Gerais of the leftover doses of vaccines against COVID-19 for redistribution to those municipalities that have not completed the immunization of adults with the first dose will face difficulties and stumble on the logistics already structured by the municipalities. While the Secretary of State for Health, Fbio Baccheretti, claims to rely on the remaining units of CoronaVac to equalize vaccination coverage throughout the state, city halls in Greater Belo Horizonte were heard yesterday by State of Minas, including the three largest municipalities – BH, Contagem and Betim – reported that they now have no way to sell their stocks.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) informed, through the Municipal Health Secretariat, that the Coronavac stock is supplied with enough doses to meet the groups of households already called to get immunized. Yesterday, the second dose was applied to people aged 28 and today it will be the turn of those who are 27 years old to take the immunizing agent. Both groups are being immunized with CoronaVac.

“It is important to highlight that the quantities requested in recent remittances were adjusted to meet the demand projected by the municipality, without the need for relocations due to the existence of leftovers”, highlighted the secretariat in a note. To EM, the Municipality of Betim informed that until the beginning of yesterday afternoon it had not yet made a survey of the remaining doses in the municipality and claimed that it had not been officially notified about the need to transfer the possible remaining doses of CoronaVac.

The Contagem Health Department reported that the CoronaVac stock is low, and the municipality has been using this stock for the application of the first and second doses of the vaccine. As a result, I could not send immunizations to other municipalities. In Pedro Leopoldo, there were leftovers from some CoronaVac units, which were used in the recap yesterday. Therefore, the city still could not estimate leftover doses. EM also sought information in the city halls of Nova Lima, Confins, Matozinhos, Rio Manso and Igarap, but did not receive any feedback until the end of this edition.

"This measure (redistribution of vaccines) is important so that we don't get there ahead with doses of CoronaVac left without having a population to be applied" Fbio Baccheretti, Secretary of State for Health The reallocation of doses is necessary, according to the secretary of Health, Fbio Baccheretti, to serve cities where immunization is lacking, while there would be a surplus in other municipalities. With the decision, the state expects to be able to direct around 650,000 vaccines produced by the Pfizer laboratory, received this week, for the application of the booster dose in elderly people over 70 years who completed the vaccination schedule six months ago, in immunocompromised people and in adolescents.

Baccheretti explained that the idea is to optimize and improve the logistics of the campaign. With this dynamic, the state saves Pfizer doses to boost the elderly and immunosuppressed, as well as to protect adolescents, since the compound is the only one approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for these purposes. At the same time, it provides the fastest completion of vaccination for those over 18 years old. “This measure is important so that we don’t get ahead with doses of CoronaVac left without having the population to apply. We also avoided losing the opportunity to use Pfizer now to vaccinate teenagers and apply the boost”, clarified the secretary.

The return of leftover doses to the state government is provided for in Deliberation 3508, of the Secretary of State for Health (SES-MG) of the last day 3. The folder states that 404 cities have already made official the completion of the vaccination of adults. The Executive, however, believes there are more locations in the same situation. O IN requested the list of municipalities but had no return until the publication of this article. On Monday, the government of Minas had already said that at least eight cities in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte had already completed the first dose of immunization. They are: Belo Horizonte, Confins, Contagem, Matozinhos, Nova Lima, Pedro Leopoldo, Rio Manso and So Joaquim de Bicas.

As an example for the redistribution of vaccines, SES-MG highlighted So Joaquim de Bicas, who returned the remaining doses of CoronaVac to the Regional Health Superintendence of the capital of Minas Gerais. Sought by the report, the secretary of Sade de Bicas, Talita Paiva, said that the measure adopted by the state is extremely important for other municipalities to be able to complete the vaccination process.

”The first donation of 500 doses of Coronavac took place on September 3rd. The second donation of 200 doses of CoronaVac took place on the last day of the 9th. Both donations were communicated to the MG state government and registered in the State System for the Management of Immunizations. For logistical reasons, the vaccines were delivered directly to the municipality of Igarap”, he informed.