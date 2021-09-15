Rico and Nego do Borel say they are canceled

In a chat with Nego do Borel, during an action for pedestrians to meet on the first day of “A Fazenda 13”, Rico Melquiades took the opportunity to warn the singer about the risk of eliminating the reality of Record due to the fame of ‘cancelled’.

Like, you know, you know, I don’t know what you saw, but people said that the first ones eliminated were me, you or MC Gui. We are the three canceled from the issue. This will be great to show the people” Rich

Nego do Borel says he is aware of how the public sees him and understands that only his actions in confinement can keep him in contention for the R$1.5 million prize.

Sure, man. It’s in people’s hands. Borel

In another corner of the action, Liziane Gutierrez met with Medrado and Tati Quebra Barraco to report that she was alerted to a possible troubled relationship with both.

Dude, can I say something? It was exactly the two of you who told me: ‘you, Tati and Medrado, you will either hate each other or love each other.

“If you hate it, the guy**”, joked Medrado.

