Rico and Nego do Borel say they are canceled

In a chat with Nego do Borel, during an action for pedestrians to meet on the first day of “A Fazenda 13”, Rico Melquiades took the opportunity to warn the singer about the risk of eliminating the reality of Record due to the fame of ‘cancelled’.
Like, you know, you know, I don’t know what you saw, but people said that the first ones eliminated were me, you or MC Gui. We are the three canceled from the issue. This will be great to show the people” Rich
Nego do Borel says he is aware of how the public sees him and understands that only his actions in confinement can keep him in contention for the R$1.5 million prize.
Sure, man. It’s in people’s hands. Borel
In another corner of the action, Liziane Gutierrez met with Medrado and Tati Quebra Barraco to report that she was alerted to a possible troubled relationship with both.
Dude, can I say something? It was exactly the two of you who told me: ‘you, Tati and Medrado, you will either hate each other or love each other.
“If you hate it, the guy**”, joked Medrado.
Which of the four influencers from the magazine do you want to see in ‘A Fazenda 2021’?
7.43%
44.71%
24.13%
23.73%
Total of 2516 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
1 / 20
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 20
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 20
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 20
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
5 / 20
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 20
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 20
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile
8 / 20
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 20
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 20
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 20
Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”
Play / Instagram
12 / 20
Marina Ferrari
Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.
Play / Instagram
13 / 20
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 20
James Piquilo
The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.
Richard Legnari/Disclosure
15 / 20
Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed
Reproduction/Instagram
16 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
18 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team
Reproduction/Instagram
19 / 20
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão
Reproduction/Instagram
20 / 20
A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show