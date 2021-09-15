Rico falls out with MC Gui and kicks Pecoraro · TV News

Fazenda 13 has just opened, and Rico Melquiades has already started the first shacks of the edition. At dawn this Wednesday (15), the former MTV had a falling out with MC Gui because of the activity that defined who will compete in the farmer’s first competition. He even kicked Victor Pecoraro.

Confusion began when Rico celebrated the departure of MC Gui from the dynamics. After the end of the activity, the man from Alagoas sought out the São Paulo native to explain that he played against him and reacted that way because he thought he would be his target if the singer were a farmer.

“You’re going to get the smallest details to put someone on the farm, aren’t you?” he blurted out, who continued:

Like I was playing at you, if you catch the farmer, come at me. I was happy about that. You talk to everyone here and the only person who can have a reason here is me. I thought that way.

The explanation did not convince the funkeiro, who accused the influencer of manipulation because he asked Marina Ferrari to attack him. “Don’t do this to me,” he warned. “It’s not knocking. It’s not being a justification for having voted for me twice,” he said.

“It was a dick to celebrate, but not throwing the ring at you,” conceded Rico. “If I were going to manipulate, I would reach my ear [da Marina] and he said: ‘friend, go for him because if he’s a farmer he’ll go for me’, but if you think so”, he argued, already withdrawing from the conversation.

In the living room, Rico was asked by Pecoraro why he had voted for MC Gui first. “It doesn’t interest you, I voted because I wanted to,” fired the ex-On Vacation with Ex.

Check out:

Rico’s closure at Mc Gui help pic.twitter.com/vdGXkC2UlM — Yan Morais (@YRComenta) September 15, 2021

Follow Mc Gui trying to get Rico out of his mind. Rico held back a lot not to send Gui home to c7>#*son # PremiereAFazendapic.twitter.com/gcNKMcZcQC — DANTAS at #EstreiaAFazenda (@Dantinhas) September 15, 2021

victor “hey rich, sit here and tell us why you voted for the gui”

rich “because you don’t care, I voted because I wanted to” DYINGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOR pic.twitter.com/aJrkQxhAec She laughs. (@usually) September 15, 2021

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens simultaneously.

