Rio City Hall sanctions law that allows fine of R$1,000 for those who defraud proof of vaccination | Rio de Janeiro

The City Hall of Rio sanctioned and the bill of the Chamber of Aldermen that allows the application of traffic ticket , in the amount of BRL 1 thousand, for those who use a false proof of vaccination in places where the government has determined that it will be required. The measure was published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday (15).

The law also provides for a fine for people who try to defraud their vaccination by fleeing from the posts, with proof, without having the vaccine applied.

The offender who does not pay the fine will have his name inscribed in the municipality’s outstanding debt. The case will also be referred to the authorities, since it is a crime of forgery of an official document – infraction that foresees imprisonment of one to two and a half years.

Public agents who participate in the fraud will receive an administrative fine of BRL 1.5 thousand.

The river starts demanding this Wednesday (15) that cariocas and tourists present proof of vaccination against Covid to enter places of collective use. According to Paes, the “vaccination passport” is a “preparation for opening” the municipality.