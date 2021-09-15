Rio Police recommends that CBF not schedule Vasco and Flamengo games for Sunday | soccer

The Military Police of Rio recommended to the CBF not to schedule matches between Vasco and Flamengo for the same day next weekend, due to the risk of clashes between the two rivals’ fans. There was still no response.

For Serie B, Vasco will face Cruzeiro on Sunday, in São Januário, at 4 pm. And, for Serie A, Flamengo receives Grêmio at Maracanã, at 20:30.

The PM’s office was motivated by predictions of protests by Vasco’s fans against the team itself – even if the game against Cruzeiro is with closed gates, but there is the possibility that the match will have fans.

1 of 1 Maracanã can receive public on Sunday at Flamengo’s game — Photo: Luã Vitor / Maracanã Maracanã may receive public on Sunday at Flamengo’s game — Photo: Luã Vitor / Maracanã

To that could be added the movement of Flamengo fans moving to Maracanã, which will be able to receive an audience of up to 40% of the stadium’s capacity, thanks to an injunction obtained by the club at the STJD.

This game against Grêmio is the reason why the other clubs in Serie A are threatening not to take the field this weekend.

When consulted, the commander of the Battalion Specialized in Policing Stadiums (Bepe), Lieutenant Colonel Faulhaber, informed: