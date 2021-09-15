Rio starts applying a booster dose to immunosuppressed patients from this Wednesday | Rio de Janeiro

VaccinationDisclosure
Posted 14/09/2021 13:11 | Updated 09/14/2021 1:18 PM
Rio – The Municipal Health Department (SMS) released the dates for the application of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in patients with a high degree of immunosuppression. According to the folder, the City of Rio de Janeiro will start immunizing from this Wednesday patients aged 60 years or more.
At health centers or family clinics, immunosuppressed patients must present proof of vaccination, identification document and digital medical report from Cremerj dated less than the last 60 days.
Check the dates:
From 15/09: immunosuppressed patients aged 60 years or more
As of 09/22: immunosuppressed patients aged 40 or over
From 29/09: immunosuppressed patients aged 12 years or older
I – Severe primary immunodeficiency.
II – Chemotherapy for cancer.
III – Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs.
IV – People living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 <200 cells/mm3;
V – Use of steroids in doses of 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for 14 days;
VI – Use of immune response modifying drugs (see table 1).
VII – Patients on hemodialysis.
VIII – Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases)
The units continue to apply the second dose, according to the date stipulated in the receipt for the first.
Teen vaccination resumed on Wednesday
Vaccine passport
As of this Wednesday (15th), the requirement of proof of vaccination will be in force for entry into establishments for collective use such as gyms, sports stadiums and gymnasiums, cinemas, theaters, museums, galleries and art exhibitions, conventions , conferences and the like. The collection of the “vaccination passport”, however, is not mandatory in public schools, supermarkets, bars and restaurants.
How to access proof of vaccination
To create an account it is necessary to register. Then click on the vaccine icon and click on the administered doses. The user must proceed to the details of the administered doses and then a vaccination certificate. Then the proof of immunization will be available, with all the person’s data, the doses of the vaccines, with the batches and a QR Code, which confirms the authenticity of the document.