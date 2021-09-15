Rio starts applying a booster dose to immunosuppressed patients from this Wednesday | Rio de Janeiro



Vaccination – Disclosure

Rio – The Municipal Health Department (SMS) released the dates for the application of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in patients with a high degree of immunosuppression. According to the folder, the City of Rio de Janeiro will start immunizing from this Wednesday patients aged 60 years or more.

The booster dose will be aimed at those who received the second application or single dose of the immunizing agent for at least 28 days. At health centers or family clinics, immunosuppressed patients must present proof of vaccination, identification document and digital medical report from Cremerj dated less than the last 60 days.

Check the dates:

From 15/09: immunosuppressed patients aged 60 years or more

As of 09/22: immunosuppressed patients aged 40 or over

From 29/09: immunosuppressed patients aged 12 years or older

The cases that fit this criterion are as follows: I – Severe primary immunodeficiency.

II – Chemotherapy for cancer.

III – Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs.

IV – People living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 <200 cells/mm3;

V – Use of steroids in doses of 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for 14 days;

VI – Use of immune response modifying drugs (see table 1).

VII – Patients on hemodialysis.

VIII – Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases)

On Tuesday, the City of Rio applies the booster dose to elderly people aged 94 or over. People aged 22 or over, pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women and People with Disabilities (PwD) aged 12 or over can also be vaccinated, preferably in the afternoon. The units continue to apply the second dose, according to the date stipulated in the receipt for the first.

Teen vaccination resumed on Wednesday

Teenagers will be vaccinated again starting this Wednesday. On the first and second days of resumption, it will be the turn of the 14-year-old girls to receive the immunizing agent. On Friday, it will be the 14-year-old boys’ turn.

Vaccine passport

As of this Wednesday (15th), the requirement of proof of vaccination will be in force for entry into establishments for collective use such as gyms, sports stadiums and gymnasiums, cinemas, theaters, museums, galleries and art exhibitions, conventions , conferences and the like. The collection of the “vaccination passport”, however, is not mandatory in public schools, supermarkets, bars and restaurants.

