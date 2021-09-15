SALAD APPLE | iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and more branded cell phones are on OFFER

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

With the launch of the iPhone 13 this Tuesday (14), many Apple devices from previous generations came on offer in Brazil. As always happens at the time of this type of advertisement, this is a great time to pay less on a company cell phone. It’s worth taking advantage of the promotions below to buy iPhone models that are still excellent options.

About iPhone XR

It’s one of the most affordable phones Apple has released in recent years and remains a great buy, with powerful hardware, great camera set, and good battery life. With an IPS LCD screen called Liquid Retina Display of 6.1 inches, the device has 80% of use of the front space, which Apple guarantees to have more realistic colors.

Inside, the model brings the eight-core A12 Bionic chipset, the same used in the iPhone XS and XS Max. The battery has 2,942 mAh, bigger than the XS and with a very interesting autonomy, guaranteed for the whole day. The camera suite features 12MP rear dual sensor with smart HDR, 2x optical zoom and guaranteed depth of field shots. The front sensor, for selfies, has 7 MP with portrait mode.

The device is also IP67 certified against dust and water and is covered with glass on both sides to allow wireless charging of the battery. The XR has no fingerprint reader, with unlocking and security authentications being done with the new FaceID facial recognition.

About iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 remains one of the best Apple smartphones for anyone looking for a branded device. It has several of the company’s most innovative technologies, such as facial recognition unlocking using Face ID technology and the screen taking up almost the entire front of the phone, with no border at the bottom.

With the A13 Bionic processor combined with the iOS operating system, it maintains the company’s good track record of making powerful mobile phones capable of running smoothly all the apps and games available on the App Store. You are also guaranteed that you will receive updates for many years and will not need to change devices as it becomes incompatible with newer apps. This is one of Apple’s main differentials over competitors.

When compared to previous models, the iPhone 11 also stands out for having a dual set of cameras on the rear, one of them being an ultra-wide sensor for taking pictures with an extended field of view. The cameras also feature a night mode and post-processing enhanced by artificial intelligence that guarantees optimal results even in places with low lighting.

About iPhone SE

Like the model launched in 2016, the new iPhone SE arrives in 2020 with the proposal to offer almost everything that Apple’s most expensive models deliver to the user at a more affordable price. This is possible because the manufacturer reused the design of an old model to include the latest hardware, also creating a smaller option for those who want a cell phone that fits in your pocket both physically and financially.

The design of the new smartphone is the same as the iPhone 8. The 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen and Retina HD panel were also maintained, with True Tone technology to adjust the temperature and brightness for the best visual comfort. By bringing the same look as the iPhone 8, the new SE is compatible with the same cases. In other words: if you have an iPhone 8, it’s a great opportunity to upgrade by purchasing the 2020 iPhone SE.

Another factor that helps us understand the most affordable value is the camera set. And don’t be fooled: it may look simpler, but it’s still capable of taking photos and recording videos with much better quality than many Android devices in the same price range. On the back, there’s a single 12-megapixel camera, equal in quality to the iPhone 11, according to Apple’s promise. It also records 4K video at 60 frames per second with optical image stabilization. Selfies are clicked with a 7 MP camera.

The quality of the photos and videos is very good because Apple put the “engine” of the iPhone 11 inside this iPhone 8 body. In other words, we have an A13 Bionic processor, which runs all applications and games without any difficulty. The battery supports fast charging of up to 18W (although the charger that comes with the product is only 5W), and the device comes with options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage. The model supports Wi-Fi 6, LTE and 4G, and is IP67 certified against water and dust.

About iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen with OLED technology, which ensures more vivid colors than the older LCD panels used by the company. Its new design left out the curvatures and started to adopt a look with a straight finish on the sides, giving more security when holding the device without a hood. It also supports 5G technology and water resistance.

In terms of cameras, the device has a double set at the rear that captures 27% more light than the previous generation, thanks to the larger aperture. Post-processing has also been improved and now delivers even better results by balancing on-scene elements. The improved sensor also now allows you to capture videos with HDR technology, which contains more detail, especially in dark areas.

The chipset present on all iPhone 12 models is Apple’s A14 Bionic. According to the company, it has a CPU 50% faster than previous models, in addition to being the first chip for smartphones to use the 5nm manufacturing process. This means it is more powerful and consumes less battery than the company’s other chipsets. It’s the high performance you can expect from a new iPhone.

About iPhone 12 Mini

Made especially for those who are not at all happy with the growth of cell phone screens in recent years, the iPhone 12 mini is one of the smallest smartphones Apple has ever made. It manages to have a smaller size even compared to the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE (2020), models that already stood out for being smaller than the current market average.

And by following the design trend with minimal edges, it manages to include a 5.4-inch display in this space, larger than the two models mentioned above. Size is the only big change for the iPhone 12 mini, which features the same cameras, chipset and Super Retina XDR screen as the iPhone 12. It actually brings everything you expect from a new iPhone in a compact form factor!

Inside, it has Apple’s A14 Bionic processor, with a CPU 50% faster than previous models. Already thinking about mobile photography, the iPhone 12 mini offers a dual set of sensors on the back, capable of capturing 27% more light than the previous generation. With this, it becomes possible to capture videos with HDR technology, which contains more details, especially in dark areas.

