Samara Felippo reports racism that an 8-year-old daughter suffered at school

Actress Samara Felippo, 42, said her youngest daughter, Lara, aged eight, was a victim of racism at school. Samara made the report in a live on Instagram this Monday (13). The actress said she felt tachycardia when her daughter reported what had happened.

“(She) came telling me that a little friend of hers called her a boring nigga: ‘ah, you boring nigga’. But she came to tell me that, I don’t know, a week after the event,” said Samara on the live with her actress Carolinie Figueiredo and writer Thainá Briggs, author of the book “Mães Pretas – Maternidade Solo e Dororidade”.

“It gave me a momentary tachycardia and I said: ‘Daughter, is everything ok? How did you receive this? You need to tell the teacher right away, because the white boy there who spoke cannot repeat that. He has to learn that that’s a crime,'” said the actress.

Samara says she got in touch with the school, by email, reporting what happened. According to Samara, the school called the parents and the boy to talk about the matter. “I was even discussing this with my partner: ‘How are we going to start to have a positive response from society if this white boy arrives at school, which claims to be inclusive, anti-racist, but at home the parents are imbeciles, and he will repeat what his parents are saying,” he said.

“And children like my daughter and so many black children who stop going to school and are hurt in their early childhood, crossed by racism…”, he added.

The actress said she was very angry when she learned of the situation. “And she (Lara) is strong, you know… I said: ‘are you alright my love, is everything alright? Were you offended, humiliated?’ She replied: ‘no, Mom, I was just ashamed to speak at the time’. I said: ‘but you have to speak at the time, not only so that this faculty knows, to be able to deal with the racist situation, but also for this boy learn too’, he completed.

The actress’ two daughters, Lara and Alicia, aged 8 and 12, respectively, are the result of her relationship with basketball player Leandrinho. The couple broke up in 2013. ​