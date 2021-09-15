Samsung folding cell phones, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, arrive in Brazil with ‘lower’ prices | Technology

Samsung announced this Wednesday (15) the arrival of its new generation of folding smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, in Brazil. Prices start at BRL 6,999 and the discount compared to predecessors reaches BRL 2,000 (see details below).

The Fold model is larger and, when opened, resembles a tablet. The Flip, on the other hand, has a more compact style, which looks more like the cell phones of yesteryear, hence the name.

Samsung Foldable Cell Phone Prices Model Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB Unavailable BRL 6,999 256 GB BRL 12,799 BRL 7,499 512 GB BRL 13,799 Unavailable

The predecessor of the Z Fold 3 cost R$ 13,999 (R$ 1,200 more than the new model), while the previous version of the Z Flip 3 cost R$ 8,999 (R$ 2,000 more expensive).

See the details of each one:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: see how the folding smart is

Z Fold 3 didn’t bring big additions compared to its predecessor.

Prices start from BRL 12,799 – R$1,200 cheaper than last year’s version, which was the most expensive cell phone in Brazil costing R$ 13,999.

Inside is a 7.6-inch screen, focused on multitasking and can be used partially folded. On the outside there’s a 6.2-inch screen to view notifications and reply to messages without having to open the phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Photo: Publicity/Samsung

The big change in this model is the compatibility with the S Pen, the pen from Samsung. However, it doesn’t come in the box: you have to buy it separately and there will be a specific model for the folding device.

The manufacturer also placed the camera from the inside of the phone under the screen pixels – the intention is to “mask” the circle in which the sensor is located. (See the technical sheet of the device at the end of the report.)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: see how smart is

The Z Flip 3 has changed more from its predecessor – this is the second generation of the model, but Samsung skipped a number in the name.

The suggested price is BRL 6,999 for the model with 128 GB of storage – are BRL 2,000 less than its predecessor, Galaxy Z Flip, which arrived in Brazil in February 2020 with suggested price of R$ 8,999.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 doesn’t support the S Pen and focuses more on visuals rather than many features.

The big news is the larger external screen – it went from 1.1 inch to 1.9 inch. This will allow you to view a full notification without having to open your phone, for example. The internal screen remains at 6.7 inches. (See the technical sheet of the device at the end of the report.)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

These phones are Samsung’s bet in a market that hasn’t had major revolutions in terms of design for a few years.

Samsung’s folding cell phones are already in their third generation – the first was released in 2019 – but they still seem to have a long way to go to win over the public.

In addition to being very expensive, the phones are still thicker and heavier compared to traditional smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Photo: Publicity/Samsung

There are still concerns about durability. The first Galaxy Fold even had its release delayed due to a design problem: the screen could break if a film was removed.

Samsung said that Galaxy Z Fold 3 has 80% tougher screen compared to the previous model and that the Flip 3 is 30% stronger.

Samsung introduced new features for its line of headphones and smart watch.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

For Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, the main change is the new partnership with Google for the development of the device’s operating system.

The Watch 4 is the entry-level model, starting at R$ 1,999, while the Classic option comes as top of the line, starting at R$ 2,799.

In the case of Galaxy Buds 2, which replaced Buds Plus, the company brings as an advance a new ambient sound cancellation technology. The item costs BRL 899.

Galaxy Buds 2 — Photo: Publicity/Samsung

Datasheet of smartphones

Inner screen: 7.6 inches

External screen: 6.2 inches

Rear camera: triple, all with 12 MP sensors. An ultra-wide lens, a wide-angle lens and a telephoto (2x optical zoom)

Larger screen camera: 10 MP

Smaller screen camera: 4 MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core

RAM memory: 12 GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Battery capacity: 4400 mAh

Water resistance: yes

OS: Android 11

Inner screen: 6.7 inches

External screen: 1.9 inches

Rear camera: dual, both with 12 MP sensors. One ultra wide and one wide angle lens

Front camera: 10 MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Battery capacity: 3,300 mAh

Water resistance: yes

OS: Android 11

