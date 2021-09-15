Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 in Brazil

Samsung announced this Wednesday (15) the launch of its third generation of folding cell phones in Brazil. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 begin to be sold in the country from tomorrow (16).

In addition to them, Samsung also today announces the Galaxy Watch 4 smart watch and the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headphones.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256 GB): BRL 12,799

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (512 GB): BRL 13,799

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128 GB): BRL 6,999

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (256 GB): R$ R$ 7,499

Anyone who buys the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the pre-sale period, which starts tomorrow and runs until October 10th, gets a Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 headphones as a free gift. Anyone who buys a Z Flip 3 in the same period also gets a Watch 4.

The folding line phones arrive this year to replace the Galaxy Note line, which will not have a new generation launched in 2021. Therefore, the Z Fold 3 assumed support for the S Pen electronic pen and the product profile “focused on productivity”.

The Z Fold 3 comes IPX8 certified, which means it is water resistant (1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes) but has not been tested against solid residues such as dust.

The internal screen maintains the same measurement of 7.6 inches (19.3 centimeters), but it doesn’t have that hole for the selfie camera anymore. Instead, the Z Fold 3 has a camera hidden under the screen, which is almost invisible when not in use. Samsung warns, however, that the quality of images with this lens is low, with only 4 MP of resolution.

The Z Flip 3, despite its name, is only the second generation of the South Korean brand’s simplest folding cell phone. Unlike the Fold, which opens and closes like a notebook, the Flip opens and closes like a classic simple “flip” cell phone, or like rival Motorola Razr.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Image: Disclosure/Samsung

Samsung’s new generation flip phone also bets on a slimmer, lighter and more resistant design. There is also IPX8 certified water protection here.

The most striking novelty is the external screen. While the predecessor had a tiny panel on the outside that served to show some notifications, the time and even for selfies (if you could see), this year’s model bets on a much larger and more useful display.

The external display this time is almost 2 inches (5 centimeters) from corner to corner diagonally, almost double the size of the previous model. In addition to notifications, clock and selfies, the dashboard also lets you interact with some more complex apps, such as Samsung Music and Samsung Pay.

Samsung, which leads the fledgling folding market in the world, considers the category to be strategic. According to data from Strategy Analytics consultancy, the sector is expected to triple in the number of devices sold in 2021, and is expected to grow 113% by 2025.

None of the new releases come with a charger or headphones in the box.

Accessories

Completing the “Galaxy ecosystem”, as Samsung calls its line of accessories, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a smart watch made to compete with the Apple Watch. There are two versions: the traditional and the Classic edition, which is distinguished by the look of an “analog” watch.

Galaxy Watch 4: R$1,999

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: R$2,799

Anyone who buys one of the new watches until October 3rd can get the Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds+ headphones as a free gift. Sales start on the Samsung website this Wednesday.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Image: Disclosure/Tilt

Focused on physical activity and health, Galaxy Watch 4 has as its main novelty the BioActive chip, which unites three sensors: heart rate, electrocardiogram and bioimpedance. With it, the watch is able to offer a body composition reader, which analyzes data such as percentage of fat and water in the body.

Another novelty is in the operating system, which is now the Wear OS — a kind of Android for watches, made by Google — instead of the Tizen developed by Samsung. The change allows for better integration and synchronization between the watch and smartphones from Samsung or other brands, in addition to releasing apps like Google Maps for the Watch.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are headphones from the TWS category (“True Wireless Stereo”) that come to replace the Galaxy Buds+. The main novelty is the inclusion of active noise cancellation, similar to Galaxy Buds Pro. The product comes at a cost of R$ 899.