Santos: Diego Tardelli reports ‘terror scene’, ambush and death threat

Forward described horror scenes in Santos (Photo: Reproduction) the attacker Diego Tardelli, of saints, reported having lived a ‘terror scene’ after the elimination of the team from São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil, on this Tuesday night. He explained that he was attacked by fans, who ransacked his car after losing 1-0 to the Athletic-PR, in Vila Belmiro, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the knockout competition. The former player of athletic he stressed that he had never gone through this situation in his career.

“We were eliminated, unfortunately. All sad, upset, but I want to tell a horror scene that I went through in my life and I would never have thought that I would go through it. I was getting close to the hotel and I believe that three or four cars were following me. At the signal, they closed me in and started breaking my car, kicking, crushing, saying I was going to die. That torture they do when things don’t go well. I was sad and upset. Counting aloud, ten people, ten fans, ten vandals.” he said.

“Fans have the right to charge, not the best stage, but that doesn’t justify what I went through. First time in 15, 20 years of career. It’s very sad to go through that. Fans can go to CT, anywhere to charge, curse, But assaulting, breaking a car and tackling terror doesn’t fit in football anymore. There won’t be punishment. Anything could have happened to me. Lucky I met a policeman on the way to the hotel and escorted me. It’s my indignation. they do that when things are not going well. Half a dozen that do not represent the fans of Santos and other clubs,” he added.

After Santos eliminated the Copa do Brasil, fans of the São Paulo team went to Vila Belmiro to protest. Players were called bums, among other verbal attacks. Tardelli debuted precisely in the game against Furaco. He entered the second half, but failed to stand out on the field.