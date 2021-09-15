Santos: Diego Tardelli reports ‘terror scene’, ambush and death threat

the attacker Diego Tardelli, of saints, reported having lived a ‘terror scene’ after the elimination of the team from São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil, on this Tuesday night. He explained that he was attacked by fans, who ransacked his car after losing 1-0 to the Athletic-PR, in Vila Belmiro, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the knockout competition. The former player of athletic he stressed that he had never gone through this situation in his career.
“We were eliminated, unfortunately. All sad, upset, but I want to tell a horror scene that I went through in my life and I would never have thought that I would go through it. I was getting close to the hotel and I believe that three or four cars were following me. At the signal, they closed me in and started breaking my car, kicking, crushing, saying I was going to die. That torture they do when things don’t go well. I was sad and upset. Counting aloud, ten people, ten fans, ten vandals.” he said.
After Santos eliminated the Copa do Brasil, fans of the São Paulo team went to Vila Belmiro to protest. Players were called bums, among other verbal attacks. Tardelli debuted precisely in the game against Furaco. He entered the second half, but failed to stand out on the field.