Santos fans protest after crash in the Brazil Cup: “Play for love or for terror”; watch video | saints

The fans shouted slogans. “Play for love or for terror” and “team without shame” were some of the phrases said by the group. There were also criticisms of right-back Pará.

Hours later, striker Diego Tardelli said he was chased by about 10 fans as he returned to the hotel where he is staying in Santos.

The atmosphere contrasted with the party made by the fans when the bus arrived at the stadium before the match against Hurricane. With flags and flags, fans surrounded the vehicle to celebrate and push the team before the decision.

1 of 2 Santos fans protest after elimination in the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Santos fans protest after elimination in the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Santos’ last victory of the season was on August 18, when Peixe beat Libertad-PAR, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. Since then, there have been eight matches, with five defeats and three draws.

Now, Santos continues to compete in the Brazilian Championship. The team is looking to recover in the competition after six games without a win. Alvinegro will face Ceará, this Saturday, at 9 pm, at Arena Castelão.

A Voz da Torcida – Isabel Nascimento: “Santos doesn’t have a team. It looks like a catadão!”