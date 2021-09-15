Santos fans protest in Vila Belmiro after elimination from Copa do Brasil

Santos lost to Athletico Paranaense by 1-0, this Tuesday (14), in Vila Belmiro, by the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and said goodbye to the knockout competition. On the outskirts of the Santos stadium, the feeling was one of indignation.

One of Peixe’s main organizers, which welcomed the squad at the Vila’s arrival before the ball rolled, intoned screams against the players and even threatened to kill the athletes from Alvinegro.

Shouts such as “You play for love or you play for terror”, “Here in the Village there’s no way to run and you’re going to die”, “Team bum” and “You’re going to take a beating, Young Fans are the terror of the stands” were the most heard after the clash. The right-back Pará, starting on Tuesday, was also harassed by members of the organization.

“Pará, c… Out of Peixão” and “Pará, go f… Our Saints don’t need you” were the screams.

Santos will now only have the Brazilian Championship ahead of them and the next confrontation is against Ceará, away from home, next Saturday (18), at 9 pm (GMT), for the 21st round of the national tournament. The game will be broadcast from TNT Sports, from HBO Max and TNT Sports Stadium for all of Brazil, except the state of Ceará.