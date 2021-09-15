Santos submits request for inquiry to STJD on the casting of Andreas Pereira for Flamengo | saints

On Tuesday, Santos presented a request for the initiation of an inquiry at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) on the selection of Andreas Pereira for Flamengo, in the duel between the teams for the Brazilian Championship. The match was played on the 28th of August, in Vila Belmiro.

Alvinegro wants the agency to investigate a possible infraction by the Rio de Janeiro club, since the athlete did not comply with the mandatory 14-day quarantine, not complying with Anvisa’s protocol in relation to people who had passed through England.

In an 18-page document, Peixe highlighted that it has always complied with all protocols determined in the pandemic and asks for an investigation to be opened, as well as possible notice of infringement, before the STJD, so that the situation can be investigated, such as the epidemiological questionnaire filled out by Flamengo for the player’s lineup and forms and documents filled in by the athlete upon his/her arrival in Brazil.

Andreas Pereira took the field in Santos’ 4-0 defeat by Flamengo on August 28, less than 14 days after arriving in Brazil from England.

According to Anvisa’s rules, Andreas Pereira, who arrived in Rio de Janeiro on the 20th, would have to be quarantined for two weeks because of the new coronavirus pandemic. In theory, the striker could not have faced Santos on the 28th.

Willian, from Corinthians, lived a situation similar to that of Andreas Pereira, but was prevented from taking the field before the match against Atlético-GO. The attacker was warned by Anvisa and removed from the list of related.

The Flamengo athlete, on the other hand, may be the target of civil and criminal proceedings, in addition to a sanitary administrative proceeding with the possibility of a fine that starts at R$2,000.