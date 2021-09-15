Santos will go to court for Flamengo’s irregularity in Brasileirão’s game

According to the website “Globoesporte”, Santos will file a complaint with the CBF for the lack of compliance with Andreas Pereira’s quarantine and the use of the player by Flamengo in the confrontation against the Brazilian Championship

Andreas entered the second half of Santos’ defeat by Flamengo by 4x in Vila Belmiro, on August 28th, less than 14 days after arriving in Brazil from England. For Brazilians arriving in the country from the United Kingdom, there is an obligation to comply with isolation due to Covid-19.

According to Anvisa, the player arrived in Rio de Janeiro on the 20th and should have completed a two-week quarantine in total isolation due to the rules governing the pandemic and coronavirus, that is, he could not have entered the field for Flamengo.

Santos will file an order with the CBF as informed by President Andres Rueda: “Due to the morality of football, we filed a request with the CBF attorney’s office to point out this irregularity that actually happened. We will do it regardless of the result, but in a previous analysis we knew that the game would not be annulled or we would receive the points. unanimous legal position”.

And he added: “I consulted other clubs that went through this situation, such as Fluminense and Grêmio. But regardless of the points, it is Santos’ obligation to register dissatisfaction about what happened. and it is being done. No later than tomorrow we will file this complaint with the CBF.”