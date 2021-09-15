São Paulo and Daniel Alves meet this Wednesday in search of a solution for contract termination | São Paulo

Representatives of São Paulo and Daniel Alves side meet this Wednesday to negotiate the player’s contract termination. There is expectation on both sides that a solution to the imbroglio will be defined at the meeting scheduled for the afternoon.

The agreement, however, is not close. The main impasse is the amount that São Paulo will have to pay the player. The debt currently reaches R$ 18 million. There was a 20% jump on the last 10th, when a portion of Daniel Alves’ economic rights expired – the tricolor balance sheet pointed to a debt of R$9.3 million in rights in December 2020.

In addition to what he has to receive late – salaries, image rights, labor funds and economic rights – Daniel Alves still wants to include a part – of undisclosed value – of what he has under contract until the end of 2022, when the relationship ends with the club.

1 of 2 Daniel Alves negotiates termination with São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan/saopaulofc Daniel Alves negotiates termination with São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan/saopaulofc

The player is in a hurry to get rid of this relationship.

At 38, Daniel Alves wants to play in the 2022 World Cup – he was called up by Tite for the last qualifiers, but was a reserve. To maintain this goal, he will need to find a club that will keep him in the window for the coach of the Brazilian national team.

The transfer windows for Europe’s top leagues have already closed. Among the relevant foreign championships, the Mexican one still allows registration.

He, however, can still settle down with another Brazilian club. As he only played six games in the Brazilian Championship, he can defend another team from Serie A, but he will have to find a new home until September 24th, when the tournament registration ends.

A dispute in court is not ruled out. But unpredictability and tight deadlines make this a secondary option.

Without Daniel Alves, São Paulo will face Fortaleza this Wednesday, in Ceará, for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The team needs to win to advance, as they drew 2-2 on the way home, at Morumbi.