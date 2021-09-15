São Paulo lineup: Benítez and Eder should start against Fortaleza, for the Copa do Brasil | São Paulo

São Paulo should have news to face Fortaleza, this Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT), for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

With this formation, Luan loses his spot in midfield, while Luciano goes to the bench in attack.

The São Paulo that should face Fortaleza has: Tiago Volpi, Arboleda, Miranda, Léo; Igor Vinicius, Liziero, Nestor, Benítez and Reinaldo; Eder and Rigoni

1 of 2 Arboleda and Eder training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Arboleda and Eder training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

Crespo still has the absences of Marquinhos, Orejuela and William. The trio continues to recover at the club’s Reffis. Calleri and Gabriel are not registered in the Copa do Brasil and are also embezzled.

After the tactical training that took place in the morning, Tricolor embarked in the afternoon for the capital of Ceará, the location of the decisive elimination match against Fortaleza.

São Paulo needs an away victory to advance to the semifinals of the competition. In the first match, at Morumbi, the two teams were tied by 2 to 2. New equality, takes the decision to penalties.