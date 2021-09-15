São Paulo management goes public and says Crespo will continue in office after the game against Fortaleza | São Paulo

Julio Casares, president of the club, posted a photo hugging Crespo. In the caption, it guaranteed the permanence of the Argentine.

– To rule out any unfortunate speculation, I reaffirm that regardless of the results, coach Hernan Crespo will normally follow our planning in the technical command of our team. We will follow our professional conviction and what was outlined with the football department – ​​he wrote.

Carlos Belmonte, football director, also spoke.

– Crespo continues and will continue coaching São Paulo after today’s match against Fortaleza. This is a decision of the Football Board and has the full support of President Júlio Casares. We will continue with the conviction that we have at work – wrote the leader in a post on Twitter.

São Paulo tied the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, at Morumbi, by 2-2. To advance, they need to win in normal time. If you lose, you will be out. Another tie takes the decision of the spot to penalties.

The game gained dramatic contours after São Paulo, eliminated from Libertadores, had a very bad campaign in Brasileirão, where they are on the edge of the relegation zone.