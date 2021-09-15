Schumacher’s wife tears down in rare ex-pilot testimony to doc: ‘I miss him every day’ – Monet

+



Corinna Schumacher, wife of former driver Michael Schumacher, thrilled with her participation in the documentary about her husband (Photo: Reproduction)

The wife of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher couldn’t hold back her tears and gave a rare and emotional statement about her partner’s state of health. Today at 52 years old and married to the former driver since 1995, Corinna is the mother of Gina-Maria Schumacher (24 years old) and the driver Mick Schumacher (22 years old).

Corinna is responsible for managing her husband’s personal life, far from the public sphere and with her health status kept secret since 2013, when she suffered a ski accident on her vacation. Corinna’s emotional statements are contained in the documentary ‘Schumacher’, reports the British newspaper Daily Star.

Former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher with wife Corinna (Photo: Getty Images)

“I miss Michael every day,” says Corinna in the documentary, without giving any further details about her husband’s current condition. “But Michael is still here, different, but he’s here. He still shows me how strong he is on a daily basis.”

She later lamented the accident that resulted in her husband’s health problems: “We always left his races safe, which always made me sure he had some guardian angels working for him (…) It never occurred to me that nothing more could happen to Michael. It was just bad luck, all the bad luck one could have in life”.

Former Formula One driver Michael Schumacher celebrating a victory (Photo: Getty Images)

Corinna also spoke a little about her routine with Schumacher and the children at the family home in Switzerland: “We try to go on as a family, as Michael always liked and continues to enjoy. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and make sure he’s comfortable.”

Former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher (Photo: Getty Images)

‘Schumacher’ is directed by documentarians Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech. The production is mainly focused on the ex-driver’s car achievements, passing only on a tangent to talk about his personal life and his state of health.

The current physical conditions of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion are kept confidential by friends and family. It is known that he spent six months in an induced coma after the 2013 accident, and was later taken to his family’s accommodations, where he would be undergoing a series of treatments with a view to his recovery.

